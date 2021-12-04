44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,694.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

