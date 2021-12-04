44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.71 and its 200 day moving average is $311.88. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

