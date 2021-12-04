44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Portland General Electric comprises 1.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

