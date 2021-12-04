44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after purchasing an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

