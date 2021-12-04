44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 11.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

