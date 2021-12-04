$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will announce $43.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the lowest is $43.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $44.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share.

CATC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CATC traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.70. 7,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

