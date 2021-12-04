41,328 Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 41,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 23.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 98.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 180.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 72,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

KIRK has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

