33,689 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 1.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,740 shares of company stock worth $120,455,635 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

