323,078 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 323,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,237 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 427,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

