26,951 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.