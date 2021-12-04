2,040 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

