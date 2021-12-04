20,023 Shares in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $333,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Knott David M raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

