$2.42 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 17.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Encore Wire by 303.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Encore Wire by 99.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 107.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.