1,912 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 205.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $28.17 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

