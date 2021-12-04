1,831 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,537,000 after buying an additional 557,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 358,898 shares during the period.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $50.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.