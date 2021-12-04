$165.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $165.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $151.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $643.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $643.00 million to $643.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $699.60 million, with estimates ranging from $691.90 million to $705.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 298,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.