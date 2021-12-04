1,529 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

