10,944 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a market cap of $146.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $125.76.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

