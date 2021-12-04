$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Kemper posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.