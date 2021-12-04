$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $73,691,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

