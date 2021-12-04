$1.06 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.05. CONMED posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

CNMD opened at $131.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a one year low of $97.95 and a one year high of $159.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $14,466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CONMED by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in CONMED by 155.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

