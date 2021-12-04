$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.76 million. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 57.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $1,874,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $366,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,147,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,758. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

