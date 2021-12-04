$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.10. 660,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

