$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.91. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $51.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

