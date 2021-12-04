-$0.67 EPS Expected for First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

FWBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.73. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.