$0.64 EPS Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Duluth posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 382,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,699. Duluth has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.