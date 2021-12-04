$0.56 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,779,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

