-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.99). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRNA. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. 3,962,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.93. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

