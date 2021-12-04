$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Amalgamated Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAL opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $523.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

