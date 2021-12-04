$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Perion Network also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. 493,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 814,344 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,380,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

