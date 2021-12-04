-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Adial Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 135,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,224. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

In related news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

