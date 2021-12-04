-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.04). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGEN. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agenus by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agenus by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $749.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

