-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.