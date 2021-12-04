-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). ContextLogic reported earnings of ($3.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WISH. William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. 32,411,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,637,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,322.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,917,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,869,940. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,530,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

