-$0.07 EPS Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Veru reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

