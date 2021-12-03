Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

