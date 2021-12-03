Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. Zumiez has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

