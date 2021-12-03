Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $439.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $401.00 to $439.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.55.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

