Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.55.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.19. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

