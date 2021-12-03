Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.19. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $101,184,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,749,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

