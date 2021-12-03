Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $365.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $331.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.19. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

