Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.15 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

ZS stock traded down $25.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.53. 97,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,347. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.55.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

