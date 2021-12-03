ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells $71,059,115.40 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,127,028 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $71,059,115.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $26,668,000.00.

ZI stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

