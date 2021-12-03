ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZKIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZKIN stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ZK International Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

