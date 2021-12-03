Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.55 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.