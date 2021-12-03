Zilla (ZLA) Hits Market Cap of $355,015.06

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Zilla has a total market cap of $355,015.06 and $7,383.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

