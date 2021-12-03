Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

ZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

Shares of ZH opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

