Zhang Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC owned 0.06% of The Shyft Group worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,159. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

