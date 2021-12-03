Zhang Financial LLC Sells 74 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,525. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day moving average of $294.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

