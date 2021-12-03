Zhang Financial LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,522,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,861.71. 33,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,856.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,691.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,197.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

